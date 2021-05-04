Outside weather, full of sunshine, for your Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have a nice day coming our way for our Tuesday. Temperatures out the door in the morning are going to be in the 50s, pushing 60 by 10 a.m. or so. The Oregon coast should get the day started with temperatures ranging from the lower 50s to the upper 50s down south near Florence. With the sunshine beaming down, temperatures start to warm fairly quick come the afternoon. Use the slideshow to check out the temperature futurecast for the afternoon tomorrow. Many seeing temperatures a good 5 to 8 degrees above average in the Willamette Valley by 4 p.m.. Temperatures in the lower 70s for The Dalles over to Pendleton. This is going to be a splendid May afternoon, perfect for a bike ride or an afternoon workout. Temperatures do not warm much for the Oregon coast, with highs in the lower 60s.

It’s also a great day to get outside and enjoy the spring flowers! Check out some of the flowers that KOIN 6 reporter/anchor Liz Burch shared on twitter. Go ahead and share some of your photos with us here. Even with the dry spring conditions, the flowers have been looking beautiful out there. We could use a little rain for the surrounding though. That isn’t in the forecast today because of a ephemeral ridge of high pressure.

That is going to be a brief and transitory shield from cooler and showery weather late in the week. This builds Tuesday and departs late on Wednesday. The weather pattern is a visual representation of the general pressure coming into the day. This graphic will spot the high and low pressure areas around the region. It is supporting high pressure building over our region, which keeps that sunshine coming down and it typically allows for warmer weather. That is exactly the way the forecast is going to play out today.

Notice the drop off to the west? That is going to be our next disturbance for the Pacific Northwest (PNW) later in the week.

There may be a few leftover clouds from Monday’s weak system come Tuesday morning. That will start to dissipate quickly as that high pressure builds. Hardly any rain around the region by morning, but weather models are trying to keep a few isolated showers in Clackamas and Marion counties. I would count on a dry morning around Portland and nearby communities. The Oregon coast should begin the day with a few passing clouds, or potentially, a clear morning. If we have a few clouds in the morning, it will make for one of those pulchritudinous sunrises. The afternoon is practically a clear blue sky with a few clouds around the region (you can probably count them one one hand). Sunshine coming down for a lovely sunset as well. It would be a great evening for a walk after dinner if you’re looking to go get outside.

Temperatures cooling down from the lower 70s on Tuesday afternoon and evening down to the 40s overnight into Wednesday morning. Overall, a nice day before we start to see the aforementioned changes coming Thursday.