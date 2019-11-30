Overnight snow arrives in Portland metro area

The valley could see a fraction of an inch overnight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With near-freezing temperatures, the Willamette Valley saw a light dusting of snow Saturday evening going into Sunday.

While very little moisture had moved into the valley, the Portland metro area began to see a light dusting of snow start around 11 p.m.

The area of most concern is the Gorge. Cold air has already been blowing through and moisture is now moving in. So far, the heaviest snowfall is in the Cascade Locks and The Dalles.

As a slice of warmer air moves in along from the south, this could lead to some freezing rain by the western edge of the Gorge early in the morning Sunday, said Dames. The western Gorge and east metro area will see some gusty east winds continuing into the night.

There is a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday for the Portland area. An advisory has also been issued for the Gorge from 10 p.m. until noon Sunday.

Up in the higher elevations, Mt. Hood is expected to see about 2 to 4-inches overnight. Hood River will see somewhere from 1 to 1.5-inches, while Portland and Salem will both see about a quarter of an inch.

Forecast for the Portland metro area and the Gorge. November 30, 2019 (KOIN)

Every weather model depicts a fluctuation from rain, snow and freezing rain throughout the night. If we end up seeing that freezing rain, the dusting could turn into an ice glaze very quickly.

If you get caught in an icy situation out on the road, it can lead to serious problems. Make sure to stay calm follow these tips:

Black ice driving tips. (KOIN)

