PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Overnight temperatures brought snow across Oregon and Southwest Washington Wednesday.

Much of the snow accumulated in higher elevations across the region, with flurries seen falling in Portland’s West Hills in the morning hours. Meanwhile, those in lower elevations mostly experienced rain.

The National Weather Service Portland issued an update Wednesday morning for the Winter Weather Advisory to include areas above 500 feet and in the Interstate 5 corridor.

“We are some see some flurries and fat flakes around the Portland metro area,” said KOIN 6 meteorologist Kelley Bayern. “Thankfully, we have been hovering in the mid to upper-30s, so any of that snow you may be seeing is having a hard time sticking. Of course, there are some pockets up in the hills and even up in Southwest Washington that are seeing some very light sticking snow up there and possibly some slush on the roadways.”

Dozens of schools delayed or canceled classes as snowfall started to pick up in some areas.

There were multiple reports of crashes and vehicles sliding off the roadways.

Southwest Washington got some more snow accumulation, with snow covering road surfaces in both Ridgefield and Washington. Since morning temperatures warmed some, snow on many roadways turned to slush — making for a slick drive.

The chance for snow continues to increase throughout the day as moisture sticks around and a blast of arctic air arrives.

