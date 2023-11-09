PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fog to rain in the Pacific Northwest Thursday will make it feel the November in the Portland area.

Morning fog will decrease visibility to nearly a quarter of a mile to a half mile early Thursday. Visibility will slowly improve throughout the morning hours, but clouds will remain. A dense fog advisory will come to an end at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures will feel the greatest impact from the fog and cloud coverage on Thursday as afternoon highs only make it into the low to mid-50s. The Portland metro area then prepares for its next round of rain by the afternoon and evening hours thanks to the latest fall front.

Rain accumulation will be near a tenth to a quarter of an inch for the Willamette Valley on Thursday. Snow elevation levels will drop to nearly 3,700 ft. by Thursday evening. That’s when the skies will slowly start to dry.

Hit-and-miss showers will linger into Friday, but drier weather will be dominant. Temperatures will remain in the mid-50s.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s mild and wet weather forecast for the next week

Temperatures will continue to hold steady in the mid-50s through the start of next week. November rains will keep the soggy weather trend of the Pacific Northwest through the weekend and into the start of next week.