PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer heat is expected to return for just a few days before Portland’s next storm prompts a ‘flannel watch’ for cooler and wetter conditions next week.

Near record-breaking heat is possible for parts of the Portland area this weekend with highs returning to the low to mid 80s. These warmer temperatures are the direct cause of high pressure returning the sunshine and increasing the easterly winds.

Easterly winds are known as ‘downsloping’ winds and cause the air over the mountains to warm, dry, and speed up as they enter the Willamette Valley.

Gusts could near almost 35 mph for some in western Oregon and Washington Friday afternoon.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart issues a ‘flannel watch’ as cooler and wetter weather returns to the Pacific Northwest next week

The ‘flannel watch’ comes into play as temperatures go from above average to below average Monday.

A stronger cold front bring clouds, rain, and fall-like temperatures back to western Oregon and Washington

A strong front will increase clouds, drop temperatures and eventually bring rain back to the region by Monday.

Now there’s no such thing as a ‘flannel watch’, but these cooler and wetter conditions will have you searching for your favorite Pacific Northwest attire.