PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The latest National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center report shows a 50 to 60% chance of above-average rainfall for Western Oregon and Washington between Sept. 24 and 28.
Portland’s National Weather Service office predicts that more than a half an inch of rain will be possible along the coast. In Portland and along the I-5 corridor, a quarter to a third of an inch of rain will be possible.
Showers are also expected early Wednesday morning after 2 a.m. There’s a 50% chance that the overnight rainfall will continue into the daytime hours. KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern reports that raincoat season is almost here as the region shifts toward fall weather.
“Next week looks rainy and cool as a couple of large storm systems arrive,” Bayern said. “Have the rain jacket and fall wear on standby.”