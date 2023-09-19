PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The latest National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center report shows a 50 to 60% chance of above-average rainfall for Western Oregon and Washington between Sept. 24 and 28.

Portland’s National Weather Service office predicts that more than a half an inch of rain will be possible along the coast. In Portland and along the I-5 corridor, a quarter to a third of an inch of rain will be possible.

Rain is likely across the western half of the Pacific Northwest next week. (NWS)

Showers are also expected early Wednesday morning after 2 a.m. There’s a 50% chance that the overnight rainfall will continue into the daytime hours. KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern reports that raincoat season is almost here as the region shifts toward fall weather.

“Next week looks rainy and cool as a couple of large storm systems arrive,” Bayern said. “Have the rain jacket and fall wear on standby.”