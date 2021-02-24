Pacific Power finishes power restoration; crews to help PGE

Company had more than 80k customers without power at one point

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pacific Power has concluded service for restoring power following historic ice storm, the company said Wednesday.

At times, more than 80,000 customers were without power. The company had more than 400 field personnel working 24/7 through ice and snow to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Pacific Power said with its restoration work completed, some of its crew members will be assisting Portland General Electric, which still had roughly 4,000 customers without power Wednesday.

“Crews and contractors were all hands-on deck for this monumental restoration effort,” the company said Wednesday. “A special thanks goes out to the crews that came to assist us from Rocky Mountain Power within our PacifiCorp family and from MidAmerican Energy and NV Energy in our extended Berkshire Hathaway Energy family. And a heartfelt thank you and deep gratitude to our customers affected by this storm. They showed tremendous patience and generosity during a very trying time.”

In Oregon, Pacific Power predominantly serves the southern part of the state, but also serves cities such as Corvallis, Lincoln City, Bend and Astoria.

PGE said Tuesday it could still be another week before all power is restored.