PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland continues to see snow chances Sunday as a parade of storms march onshore through Tuesday. Warmer afternoon temperatures transition showers between snow and rain throughout the day. Afternoon highs could get as warm as the mid 40s in Portland.

Wintery mix expected in Portland Sunday with below average temperatures

Cold and snowy conditions expected in Portland Sunday night

Another round of overnight freezing temperatures and moisture will bring the chance of widespread snow back to western Oregon and Washington Sunday night.

Forecast road impacts in Portland this week

Roads will continue to be impacted with this latest blast of winter weather. That’s because many sideroads still have ice and snow from last week’s storm. Travel may continue to be impacted by snow Monday and Tuesday.