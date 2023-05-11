PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a round of record-breaking heat on the way, American Medical Response is sending out a warning to older adults.

According to American Medical Response, thousands of older adults suffer from conditions like dehydration, sunburn, and heat stroke every year, and they say it’s important to know what signs to watch out for when hot temperatures move in.

When dealing with heat, there is a large number of factors that can affect the body’s ability to handle the temperature change, including certain medications such as antidepressants, antihistamines, phenothiazines, anticholinergics, amphetamines, diuretics, opioids, and sedatives.

Other health-related factors that can increase the risk of hyperthermia include age-related changes to the skin, high blood pressure, being under or overweight and heart, lung or kidney diseases.

Rob McDonald, operations manager with American Medical Response Multnomah County, shared some prevention measures that everyone can use during hot times to help reduce risk.

Drink cool, nonalcoholic beverages

Rest often

Take a cool shower, bath or sponge bath

Remain indoors during the hottest time of the day

Seek an air-conditioned environment

Wear lightweight clothing

Avoid strenuous activities

McDonald also recommends helping elderly relatives and neighbors by checking on them, encouraging them to increase fluid intake, and recommending that they seek air-conditioned environments.