Patchy dense fog to hamper Willamette Valley Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We will have a battle between dense fog and an east wind Wednesday.

Portland and other communities in the Willamette Valley will see visibility lower overnight, continuing through the morning. The fog will be more prominent in areas that are blocked from the wind. That means the weather forecast from zone to zone on Wednesday is going to depend on the wind and the fog.

Look for visibility issues up into the Cowlitz Valley and through the lower Columbia Basin. We will have our fair share of fog around Portland, but the wind coming out of the Gorge may help clear that out.

It is likely that we have a similar start to the day as we did on Tuesday. The wind will help stir in dry air to help combat the fog that forms. The quicker the fog dissipates, the warmer the temperature should be for the day.

The visibility forecast in the graphic slideshow below is going to paint the early morning hours with patchy dense fog. We aren’t looking at a widespread fog hurdle at this time. You may want to double-check your route in the morning for a slow down due to fog.

Swipe through the slideshow below to look at the wind gust forecast and the temperature for Wednesday. You will notice that an east wind does find a way through the west end of the Gorge to areas of Portland by morning. That should be enough to dissipate that fog around Portland.

If weather models are overplaying the wind, we may have morning fog hanging around until lunch. It is more likely that we find the sun earlier because of the wind. There are no signs of that wind slowing down by Wednesday morning.

The wind may push the 20 mph range through the day. That east breeze seems to find a way across areas of the west hills to the Hillsboro and Beaverton area. That should help the fog that develops overnight due to the radiational cooling.

Temperatures are going to drop to the lower to mid-30s by Wednesday morning. You will want a heavy jacket for the start of the day. If all goes to plan, it will push the upper 40s by the afternoon which should feel warm under the sun, but not so much in the shade. It will definitely feel chilly if you plan to walk or ride your bike into the east wind. We have no rain in the forecast, we are just going to keep the afternoon sunny.