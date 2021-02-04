Patchy fog and a few late night showers Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A chilly morning around the valley with a chance for some patchy fog. Temperatures will likely be in the lower- to mid-30s to start the day. Morning fog may slow down the commute, eventually clearing out by the late morning. We will keep clouds in the forecast around Portland for most of the day, but we’ll hopefully have some sun breaks.

You should have some sunshine down south in the valley, with fewer clouds moving in. The Oregon Coast will start in the lower 40s and the Gorge near freezing. It will feel like winter in the morning. The afternoon is right back to normal, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. If you sweep through the slideshow below, you can get an idea of the temperatures around the region.

We should stay relatively dry and that should stick for most of the day. We do have a chance for some showers after sunset with a weak disturbance moving in. We will start to see some scattered showers around the Oregon Coast with more moisture to the north. That means the Washington mountains again will have a chance for snow and the Oregon Cascades will miss out on the chance. The screenshot below is for 7 p.m., which isn’t supporting rain for the valley quite yet. It’s a small chance, but I do think it’s likely we have a few isolated showers by Thursday night around the northern Willamette Valley.

Rain totals will be minuscule with light accumulations for the coast as well. I think the valley comes in with less than .05 inches and the coast may pick up around .10 inches by the time we wrap up the night. Eventually, that moisture moves south overnight into Friday, bringing in a higher rain count.

Lastly, there may be some breezy moments tomorrow night. Most of the day will be fairly calm, especially the morning. That is part of the reason for the patchy fog around the valley to start the day. As that rain moves in, there may be some gusts to the 20 mph range over on the coast and for portions of the Gorge. Strongest winds up at the exposed parts of the mountains, with some decent gusts for the Columbia Plateau. Notice the wind may pick up around Portland, but it shouldn’t be too windy tomorrow night south of Wilsonville.

Overall, there should be plenty of dry time today to be out and about. More sunshine to the south, so you may want to hit a hike that is down south. If not, you may have a few more clouds around the Portland area.