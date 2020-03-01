Patchy fog, slick roads for 1st morning of March

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a stormy finish to the month of February, we will start the month of March with some patchy fog around the Willamette Valley. With that, we may have some slick conditions too because of temperatures dropping overnight tonight that may lead to some icy spots. The fog will carry over from Saturday night and it will be an issue Sunday morning. Many seeing visibility issues below a mile by 4 to 5 in the morning. This is expected to stick around for a few hours in the morning before dissipating.

Fog Saturday Night

Visibility Issues

Here is a visibility forecast that is measured in miles, depicting many neighborhoods in the valley battling some of those stagnant low clouds. If you have plans to travel early or you’re one that has a routine to go for the morning run, please be careful or plan to wait it out for that fog to clear up later in the morning.

It’s not going to just be a morning of visibility issues, it’s also going to be a bit chilly and potentially slick. Temperatures are likely to drop to freezing and potentially below for some locations. I do believe it will be tough around downtown Portland because many will reach a point of dew around the mid-30s or so before temperatures cool to freezing. With that said, it’s likely that some locations do. If you’re going to be doing some early morning driving, watch out for icy road conditions. An idea of the early morning temperatures tomorrow as of 6 A.M..