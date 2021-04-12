Patchy morning frost but plenty of sunshine Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We’ve had some April chills the last few days with low temperatures near freezing in the morning.

When you’re heading out today, it’ll still be cold, but not as frosty as what we had going on Sunday morning. We broke a record low in Portland on Sunday but we won’t be reaching that level today. Grab a heavier jacket or make sure to have a warmer outfit if you’re going out for a morning walk.

Temperatures may touch near-freezing down in Eugene, with many at that mark in central Oregon as well. Portland should be more in the mid-30s to the upper 30s to start the day. There will likely be some frost in some of the outlying areas, maybe out towards Hillsboro.

Temperatures should warm quickly through the day, before topping off around the mid-60s. We will go from below average in the morning to above average in the afternoon. The wind will start out of the north and it may shift out of the northeast later in the day. As we engage in an offshore through the week, the temperatures will continue to jump.

Notice that there isn’t a cloud in the sky, which is going to be the common theme not only in the afternoon but through most of the week. It’s a great week to be outside and a wonderful week to take advantage of the weather.

This may end up being a month that is well below average with rain because we have no rain in the forecast and we’re already behind by a large margin (-0.99).

How about some of the other spots across the state? The pattern change will impact you as well, as sunshine is likely for everyone today. Temperatures in the 50s for the Oregon coast, that will likely be the case for areas of central Oregon as well. If you’re in Salem or Vancouver, count on the high temperatures in the lower 60s to mid-60s today.

Everyone starts the day with an April chill and then we all warm up collectively through the course of the day. The warmest temperatures right here in the valley (outside of southern areas of Oregon).

The average high gets a bump to 61 degrees today. We are going to be above average all week, with temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees warmer by Friday or Saturday. Unless a wrecking ball comes sliding through and we have a major twist to the forecast, we are on track for summer-like temperatures by the weekend.

If you have plans that are going to take you out and about, be ready for plenty of other people out and about trying to enjoy the nice weather.

We may even hit 70 by Wednesday, which will open up the door for the remainder of the week and likely the weekend. This is all because of a ridge of high pressure forming across the west coast, allowing for temperatures to really warm at the surface. Offshore wind will start cranking by midweek and that will keep us toasty for April.