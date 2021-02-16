Patchy showers Tuesday with slow thaw for Gorge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Although we have warmed in the valley we are still under the threat for some more moisture Tuesday. It’s just going to be a round of showers for the coast and the valley, but the snow will be coming down for the Cascades.

It will be more wet for the mountains in the morning, while conditions increase for the valley in the afternoon as moisture spreads in. If you use the slideshow function below, you can get a good gauge of the showers and the rain around the vicinity by late afternoon — but much less for the mountains at that point of time. You may want that rain jacket for the day while a winter jacket is still useful for the Gorge communities that are still cold and frozen.

Here are some of the temperatures for the region come Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures again warmer to the south, highs near 50. It will be cooler near Portland than what it was on Monday with that warm surge of air. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

That stretch from Troutdale to Hood River is going to remain cold for at least one more day. There are signs that the warmer air funnels through the Gorge midweek, helping boost some of those temperatures. On the other side of the Hood River over near The Dalles, temperatures are back to the lower 40s. It’s just that stretch of eastern Multnomah and Hood River counties that will be frozen still along with Skamania County in Washington on the other side of the river.

There is still a lot of cold air east of Oregon into areas of Idaho and then far south to Texas. Winter has been impacting so many states and it looks like the weather pattern will keep everything cold. The jet is extending well south, which is leaving the Pacific Northwest in a northwest flow, keeping the threat for showers in the forecast Tuesday. You can see that in the image below, which is also showing how deep the jet is extending to the southeast!

Yeah that is going to be cold winter air all the way to the Gulf.

Here you can see another image of the temperature near the surface and that is going to be single-digits and teens in Texas. Oregon will be warmer than those all the way to the south, which is hard to imagine after a winter and ice storm here.

In fact, some of the temperatures down in Texas will be colder than our mountains. February hasn’t been that kind, it has been a tough winter month.