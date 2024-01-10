Snow and ice is possible by the end of the week in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The early morning snow threat fades as warmer afternoon temperatures return to the Portland area Wednesday. This mild weather trend is short-lived. An arctic blast is on its way for the weekend.

Scattered rain showers will continue to move through western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. Those rain showers will help melt any lingering snow on the ground.

These rain showers will continue as temperatures gradually cool through the end of the week. An arctic pool of air dives south this weekend. Afternoon highs will fall nearly 20 degrees from Friday to Saturday.

The Cascades will help block the brunt of the cold, but the Columbia River Gorge could help funnel some of that cold air into Portland. It’s that cold air potential that could bring rain or snow to the metro area as an atmospheric river begins to take shape over the Pacific Ocean.

The timing of this cold snap and round of moisture is still unclear, but the forecast points towards a Friday night through Saturday timeline.

Stay with the KOIN 6 Weather Team as this latest winter storm continues to develop.