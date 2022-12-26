PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a winter ice storm blanketed the Portland metro area with frigid temps, high wind and snow, officials are warning commuters of potential road hazards amid rainfall.

While the metro area may deal with slushy buildup on roadways, the Portland Bureau of Transportation advises community members to watch out for potential flooding from blocked storm drains, slick roads and possible landslides.

To stay ahead of possible flooding, PBOT is asking community members to help keep storm drains clear.

“You don’t have to necessarily scoop up all that slushy mess if it’s still built up significantly, but if you can clear a pathway for water to flow directly into a storm drain, or culvert, or green street basin, that’s going to make a big difference,” Hannah Schafer of PBOT said. “We know this is an issue as we get into winter months, we see back-to-back storm systems come through our city this is a common occurrence, we’re trying to get ahead of it a little bit.”

Schafer also advises community members to stay safe while clearing drains, noting PBOT will also be available to help.

“We don’t want anyone to do anything that would be unsafe. Don’t lift any grates. Maybe you cleared a blockage of a storm drain but water still isn’t flowing down the way it’s supposed to…those things happen. That’s what our job is for,” Schafer said.

With the rainfall creating slick roads in the area, PBOT reminds commuters to take precautions like driving slowly and with lights on for safety.

Schafer added “we’ve had a pretty heavy year in terms of crashes already, let’s do our best to be safe on the roads, no matter what conditions by slowing down, not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Along with slick roads, Schafer said PBOT crews are watching for other hazards like landslides.

“We are always watching for landslides; we have crews that keep an eye on those things…we’ve had a couple freeze thaws and we’ve had water coming in,” Schafer said. “The areas that will be coming in will typically be the West Hills, that’s where our soils are less stable, and we see slides more commonly.”

“If you see a hillside where soil is tumbling down or some sort of fissure in the soil itself, private property or property adjacent to our roadway, that’s another reason to give us a call and we’ll advise you on next steps,” Schafer advises.

The bureau also has a 24/7 dispatch hotline to report concerns by calling 503-823-1700.