PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With one winter storm behind us and another potential snow event on the horizon, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is working to keep the roads cleared.

According to a tweet by PBOT Saturday morning, crews were working overnight and placed 9,500 gallons of de-icer and 50 tons of rock salt.

Some roads around the Portland area remain closed however for reasons including cars leaving the road, slick conditions and stuck vehicles.

A full list of closed roads is available on the PBOT website.

Roads remain slippery, and the Oregon Department of Transportation has warned that there may be black ice in some areas, so if you have to drive, it is best to proceed with caution.