PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From eggs to winter tires, Portland and the surrounding areas are buzzing with winter prep for the anticipated storm.

Safe transportation is on the top of the list.

“The impending weather that we’ve been talking about on the forecasts, anytime snow in the mountain gets mentioned or even down to the valley floor, our stores certainly get busier,” said Jason Gale, a manager with Les Schwab.

Gale also noted how people are taking into account the importance of proper tires.

“We see more folks going to a started or a stud-less dedicated snow tire option,” he added. “Or upgrading to a more aggressive all season tire for those that are maybe going to make just a you know, a one time trip through the mountain passes.”

Grocery stores are also not spared this season, as customers fill their carts with the essentials.

“It’s been getting pretty busy. People are rushing in to stock up,” said Joseph Cole, a Fred Meyer manager. “It’s been picking up the last couple of days, but today, since they’ve announced that it’s definitely going to snow, it’s really been picking up this afternoon.”

Store employees are continuing to keep busy stocking the shelves with the most popular items like milk, eggs, butter, bread and other basics to get them through the next several days.