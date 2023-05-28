PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ll continue to enjoy cooler weather than what we saw on Thursday and Friday, with our daytime highs back in the mid-70s once again on Sunday.

For the remainder of our Memorial Day weekend, we’ll see mostly dry conditions up and down the I-5 corridor. But there is potential for isolated thunderstorms east of the Cascades Sunday afternoon and evening.

Monday’s forecast in Portland and the metro calls for upper 70s and more sunshine after Portland was under plenty of clouds on Saturday.

This long weekend is absolutely perfect for holiday BBQs and to check out the City Fair!