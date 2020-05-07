Over the moon for this warm forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Good day. Guten Tag! Sunrise time is 5:49 a.m. this morning. The sun will set tonight at 8:26 p.m. It’s a perfectly clear morning to catch the last super moon of the year. If you missed it, don’t worry. We have clear nights ahead for more moon viewing.

This morning will be a little breezy with a more noticeable offshore flow developing over the course of the day. Valley temperatures will range from the upper 30s to low 40s. The normal low temperature for early May is 48°. The wind-sheltered spots will prove to be the coldest and have the best chance for patchy fog. Otherwise, a little breeze creates too much mixing and helps prevent the formation of fog. Mixing also, to some extent, prevents the surface temperature from dropping down to the dew point. This afternoon will be sunny afternoon, low to mid 70’s. Windy too with gusts ranging from 20 – 25 mph out of the east, northeast. The normal high temperature? That’s 66°.

From Friday to Sunday we’re on a 3-day excursion of abnormally warm temperatures, reaching the low to mid 80’s. There is a real possibility of hitting 86° Saturday which would be a record tie at PDX for that day. Offshore wind speeds increase Friday. At that point, so will the fire danger.

Full moon fish fanatics: Will this super moon bring you more bites? The central Oregon coast low tide is roughly one hour after sunrise: 6:56a, -1.7 feet. High tide is 1:24p, 7.6 feet. The moon at its (closest) perigee is now approximately 223,479 miles from Earth. What’s the average distance? 238,855 miles. That means the moon is approx. 15,376 miles closer to Earth than average at this moment. Can you tell? By the way, we have a full lesson on this topic. Go to KOIN 6 Weather Kids for more.