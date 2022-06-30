PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clouds have been moving and retreating for the last few days. It’s the marine layer acting like a curtain to the Willamette Valley sky. On Thursday, it will not be as strong as earlier in the week.

Do expect some clouds around Portland to kick off the day. They should start to dissipate or break by late morning into the mid-day hours. The earlier the sun shows up to play, the warmer the temperatures. Portland will start in the 50s, jumping up to the lower 80s by afternoon. The wind will be running out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

This is a typical summer pattern that people rave about in the Pacific Northwest. It truly is the time of the year that can make you fall in love with Oregon and Washington.

If the morning sunrise isn’t all that great, we should have a fantastic sunset on Thursday. It will be lovely outdoors for an evening hangout at the park or a pleasant stroll.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer for central and eastern Oregon. Highs may even hit the mid-80s out there east of the Cascades. Expect temperatures in the mid-60s and likely a few spots even close to 70 for the Oregon coast. The marine air will keep the clouds around longer, especially for Clatsop County communities. However, the clouds will be much thinner if not gone for the Oregon coast by sunset.

Have a fantastic Thursday!