PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As thousands of people remain without power around the metro area, Portland General Electric provided an update on what they’re describing as significant progress on restoring service for many.

PGE said the peak of the outages on Saturday saw more than 160,000 customers without power. After significant progress was made Sunday, that total is down to roughly 54,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Pacific Power customers still have about 6,600 without power across Oregon, too. Clark Public Utilities in Southwest Washington also reported 385 customers without power.

Though restoration efforts are continuing across the region, PGE said the most severe damage was on the east side.

Customers who have an estimated restoration time of 10 p.m. Monday have already been assigned a crew, officials said. Those with an estimated restoration time of 10 p.m. Tuesday indicate the area may take additional time to clear downed trees or require lengthier repairs.

John Farmer, a spokesperson for PGE, said they’ve had 850 distribution lines that came down and that many downed trees slowed their progress with hazardous conditions.

“These are powerlines that are wrapped around trees and branches that have to be disentangled and pulled apart. So there’s a lot of challenging situations out there when it comes to these power restoration efforts,” Farmer said.

Even as PGE says they’ve made significant progress, they’re already gearing up for the next round of winter weather on Tuesday in the form of freezing rain. They have 1,400 staffers on duty, moving as fast as safety allows and extra help from crews in the surrounding states of California, Idaho and Washington.

The freezing rain conditions for Tuesday are expected to knock out power for yet more PGE customers. However, the company says they’re fully staffed and ready to respond to the conditions.