PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A winter storm is bringing strong winds and snow to the region, with blizzard-like conditions potentially on the way in the Portland metro area.

If you have winter photos to share with the KOIN 6 News team, please send them to news@koin.com.

A dog in the snow in Redmond, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2024 (Courtesy: Arlene Baker)

Dogs in the snow in Redmond, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2024 (Courtesy: Arlene Baker)

A dog in the snow in Redmond, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2024 (Courtesy: Arlene Baker)

Chickens in the snow in Redmond, Ore. on Jan. 13, 2024 (Courtesy: Arlene Baker)

Snow in a South Salem, Ore. neighborhood on Jan. 13, 2024 (Courtesy: Susie Wendorf)

A cat tries to catch falling snowflakes in La Center, Wash. on Jan. 13, 2024 (Courtesy: Melynda Downing)

Frozen aluminum window condensation inside a home in NE Portland on Jan. 13, 2024 (Courtesy: Astrid)

The winter storm has already knocked out power for residents across the region, and a winter storm warning is in effect for the Greater Portland metro area, according to the National Weather Service.

If you have to go outside, be sure to stay safe and bundle up!