PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow has officially touched down in the Portland Metro area, with more projected to accumulate throughout the day and night.

If you have winter wonderland photos to share with the KOIN 6 News team, please send them to news@koin.com.

Snow on the ground in Camas, WA. Feb. 22, 2023, (Courtesy: John B. Campbell)

Snow covering ground at night in Hockinson. Feb. 22, 2023. (Courtesy: Rick Brown)

Snow piled on a fence in Hockinson, WA. Feb. 22, 2023. (Courtesy: Rick Brown)

Snow on the ground in Woodland, WA. Feb. 22, 2023. (Courtesy: Robin Gestring)

Snow piled on cars. Feb. 22, 2023. Courtesy: Dan Tilkin

Roads in Washougal covered in snow. Feb. 22, 2023. (Courtesy: Teena Winski)

The winter storm has knocked out power residents across the region, and a winter storm warning is in effect for the Greater Portland metro area, according to the National Weather Service.

Stay safe and bundle up!