Photos: Comet NEOWISE as seen from around Portland

Comet NEOWISE as seen from North Plains. (Jose Julian Araya)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a stunning nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail.

Comet Neowise — the brightest comet visible from the Northern Hemisphere in a quarter-century — swept within Mercury’s orbit a week ago. Its close proximity to the sun caused dust and gas to burn off its surface and create an even bigger debris tail. Now the comet is headed our way, with closest approach in two weeks.

Here are some photos from KOIN 6 News viewers

Comet NEOWISE as seen from Portland. (Dennis Cote)

Comet NEOWISE as seen from Sauvie Island. (Dennis Cote)

Comet NEOWISE as seen from Stonehenge. (Dennis Cote)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.