PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When people think about spring in the Pacific Northwest they probably think of sunnier days and flowers. Apparently, Mother Nature has a very different idea because on Wednesday lots of people in the region woke up to a winter wonderland.

Areas above 1,000 feet near the Portland metro saw flurries early in the morning. Out towards the coast and near Vancouver, snow painted the ground a brilliant white.

See photos sent in by KOIN 6 viewers below: