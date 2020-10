PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Morning temperatures will be frigid in the valley. Clouds increase and rain arrives Friday from 11 a.m. to around noon, bringing snow to the mountains by the afternoon and evening.

Snow levels fluctuate with warmer air arriving with the rain. For Mt. Hood we may have brief accumulations around Government Camp and Timberline. Totals could range from a trace to 2 inches. It will get very slick up there as snow turns to an ice rink after the front passes and cold air blows in from the NNE. Nasty, cold, easterly dry winds dominate the weekend, especially through the gorge. This is when we could have our coldest temps since last winter season.