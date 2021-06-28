Photos: Heat dome shatters record temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — High-temperature records were shattered multiple times in the Portland metro area this past weekend, and are slated to see a third day of record-breaking temperatures.
In fact, Monday’s projected high in Portland is 113 degrees, compared to Sunday’s 112 degrees and Saturday’s 108 degrees. Fortunately, despite the potential for another shattered record, cooler temperatures are slated to start kicking in across the region starting Monday evening.
So just how are people staying cool in this extreme heat? There are cooling shelters around the Portland and Vancouver metro area, along with splash pads across Portland, and many others are heading to malls and libraries to beat the heat.
Check out some photos from around the region below:
