Photos: Heat dome shatters record temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — High-temperature records were shattered multiple times in the Portland metro area this past weekend, and are slated to see a third day of record-breaking temperatures.

In fact, Monday’s projected high in Portland is 113 degrees, compared to Sunday’s 112 degrees and Saturday’s 108 degrees. Fortunately, despite the potential for another shattered record, cooler temperatures are slated to start kicking in across the region starting Monday evening.

So just how are people staying cool in this extreme heat? There are cooling shelters around the Portland and Vancouver metro area, along with splash pads across Portland, and many others are heading to malls and libraries to beat the heat.

Check out some photos from around the region below:

PORTLAND, OR – JUNE 27: Pablo Miranda cools off in the Salmon Springs Fountain on June 27, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Record breaking temperatures lingered over the Northwest during a historic heatwave this weekend. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – JUNE 27: Austun Wilde rests with her two dogs, Bird Is The Wurd and Fenrir at a cooling center in the Oregon Convention Center on June 27, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Record breaking temperatures lingered over the Northwest during a historic heatwave this weekend. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

CLACKAMAS, OR – JUNE 27: Swimmers cool off in the Clackamas River at High Rocks Park at on June 27, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Record breaking temperatures lingered over the Northwest during a historic heatwave this weekend. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – JUNE 27: An abandoned and melting pint of ice cream drys along a city street on June 27, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Record breaking temperatures lingered over the Northwest during a historic heatwave this weekend. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

VANCOUVER, WA – JUNE 27: Everett Clayton looks at a digital thermometer on a nearby building that reads 116 degrees while walking to his apartment on June 27, 2021 in Vancouver, Washington. Record breaking temperatures lingered over the Northwest during a historic heatwave this weekend. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – JUNE 27: Pablo Miranda sweats in the high heat on June 27, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Record breaking temperatures lingered over the Northwest during a historic heatwave this weekend. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – JUNE 27: Portland residents fill a cooling center with a capacity of about 300 people at the Oregon Convention Center June 27, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Record breaking temperatures lingered over the Northwest during a historic heatwave this weekend. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – JUNE 27: Kermic Luster rests in a cooling center at the Oregon Convention Center on June 27, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Record breaking temperatures lingered over the Northwest during a historic heatwave this weekend. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

