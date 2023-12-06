Jon Laucks told KOIN 6 News that the road was still crumbling down onto McPhillips Beach when he snapped photos of the destruction.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new landslide has taken a huge chunk out of Sandlake Road near the intersection of McPhillips Drive in Tillamook County.

The Tillamook County Public Works Department says that the road is closed. Drivers are being rerouted to Highway 101 in the area.

Tillamook County resident Jon Laucks told KOIN 6 News that the road was still crumbling down onto McPhillips Beach when he snapped photos of the destruction.

The scene of the slide. (Photo courtesy of Tillamook County resident Jon Laucks)

Photos of flooding seen around Tillamook County from the atmospheric river. (Photos provided by Laucks)



















“It appears the king tides along with the increased rainfall caused the entire cliff to let loose,” Laucks said. “It was still crumbling as I took pictures.”

Another view of the landslide. (Courtesy: Jeff DeMerchant)

The slide adds to the damage done to Tillamook County’s infrastructure by a powerful atmospheric river that’s dumped inches of rainfall across the Pacific Northwest since Dec. 2. That widespread damage prompted the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners to sign a disaster declaration Wednesday morning seeking emergency aid from the state.

Photos of the 1999 slide damage on Sandlake Road in Tillamook County. (County of Tillamook)



This isn’t the first time that Sandlake Road was wiped out by a landslide. On the morning of Jan. 29, 1999, a devastating slide crumpled the intersection and wiped out a huge chunk of the scenic drive.