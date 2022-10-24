PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The EF-0 tornado that whipped through Cherryville on Oct. 21 left some damage in its wake, toppling trees onto roadways, power lines, homes and more.

Portland’s National Weather Service Office estimates that the tornado touched down at about 4:48 p.m. on Saturday, and lasted for approximately eight minutes as it swirled for almost a mile along Cherryville Drive.

The street’s residents and Clackamas County community members shared their view of the damage with KOIN 6. Despite the frightening scene, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said it received no emergency calls in response to the tornado.

Scroll down for viewer-submitted photos of the scene:

Cherryville resident Heather shares this photo of a pickup crushed by a downed tree.

A pair of pine trees topple onto a log cabins porch of Cherryville Road. | Heather

A row of downed trees damages a vehicle and a Cherryville home. | Still from drone video provided by NWS Storm Spotter Tim Benz: @BigTexPDX on Instagram.

A Clackamas County roads department crew brought in heavy equipment to clear the massive pines from Cherryville Road on Saturday. | County of Clackamas

A wooded area is a swirled mess following the tornado. Roadside stumps also point to the location of the previously blocked roadway. | Tim Benz

The storm also brought gumball-sized hail to the area. | Heather.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the tornado, according to NWS Portland.