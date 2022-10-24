PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The EF-0 tornado that whipped through Cherryville on Oct. 21 left some damage in its wake, toppling trees onto roadways, power lines, homes and more.
Portland’s National Weather Service Office estimates that the tornado touched down at about 4:48 p.m. on Saturday, and lasted for approximately eight minutes as it swirled for almost a mile along Cherryville Drive.
The street’s residents and Clackamas County community members shared their view of the damage with KOIN 6. Despite the frightening scene, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said it received no emergency calls in response to the tornado.
Scroll down for viewer-submitted photos of the scene:
Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the tornado, according to NWS Portland.