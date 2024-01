PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An ice storm moved across Portland Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Roads, sidewalks and fields were all coated in a layer of ice, making travel difficult.

See photos of the ice below:

Ice slicked the streets and paths of downtown Portland on January 17, 2024 (KOIN)

A shopping cart frozen to the side walk during the ice storm on January 17, 2024 (KOIN)

Ice covered Irving Park on January 17, 2024 (KOIN)

The ice storm warning is in effect until noon on Wednesday.