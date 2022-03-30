PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sometimes when it rains, it pours, but that is exactly what we want to help keep the pollen count down. We do not have any large rain events moving in our direction, which means we will have plenty of pollen to deal with this week and weekend.

We are still tapping into the tree pollens. The two that are more evident right now are juniper and elm. Wednesday afternoon will be our most lenient day for dealing with tree pollens.

We are currently sitting around a 7.0, which is sitting on the higher end of the medium category. That will seem friendly to your sinuses by the weekend because we have a spike projected Friday through Saturday.

We don’t quite hit a high level of pollen until we get to Sunday. You can deduce that we aren’t going to have much rain coming up for the weekend afternoons. We will have rain in the forecast, but it will be at less busy times of the weekend. If the forecast calls for more rain this weekend during the day, we may actually see the allergy forecast improve. However, it might be best to count on a jolt of pollen at this time due to the conditions we are anticipating this weekend.

There is some relief in the near future. Although Sunday is going to spike, mainly due to wind, we will have rain moving in shortly behind. That system is expected to bring in numerous showers, which should inhibit our pollen spread for a while.

That forecast is going to arrive late Sunday night into Monday. The early part of the week may corral our pollens down towards the ground. That rain should reduce our pollen count Monday and Tuesday. If you take a look at the rain chances graphic below, you will notice that the rain chances coming up fall in that three-day period.

There should be a noticeable difference in the allergy forecast early next week. It typically takes a day of dry weather to see the levels soar back up. If the long-term rain forecast is dull, I would be prepared for the reaction to the pollen to be more nagging.

You may find yourself sneezing a bit more and dealing with some itchy eyes. If you were thinking about getting out and about in nature this weekend, you may want to wear a mask or glasses to help reduce that irritation.

The futurecast slideshow will show the moments where we may have some rain in the area this weekend. For Saturday, we are expecting light rain showers around the coast and the foothills by the early morning. Those of you in eastern Oregon may have some rain and even mountain snow. That will slow down and dry up by afternoon.

The early morning hours of Saturday will already show signs of broken clouds and even some sunshine. That moisture in the morning isn’t going to be enough to prevent the pollen levels from jumping Saturday. When the afternoon shows up, the temperatures will be warmer and we will have a light wind too. That will encourage the pollen to become more airborne.

Sunday is more promising for a system that will produce some rain that could actually impact our pollen count. Unfortunately at this time, it isn’t expected to arrive around the valley until the evening hours. In fact, it may not show up until later on Sunday in general. This type of rain will help us out, but the wind in front of the disturbance, will not.

This system will be more beneficial for how we are going to start next week and not so much this weekend. If you are going to be out Sunday, this is when we expect the minor punch of pollen that will take that pollen count up into the high category.

If you are optimistic, you may want to cheer on the system to move in earlier. That would help reduce the pollen count, but it would bring rain to the forecast on Sunday. That may limit your outdoor time.