PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – March can sometimes be the poster month of a spring rollercoaster. It can swing from cold to warm and the rain threat is all over.

Will we be taking that ride later this week? The forecast is leaning towards a mostly cloudy Thursday, with a chance for light rain. Heading into the weekend, the rain threat jumps for Portland. We need the rain to keep us on track with our monthly average, which is just shy of four inches. A weak system is set to move in to the Pacific Northwest on Thursday, increasing the overall cloud coverage for both Washington and Oregon. That doesn’t mean we are going to see rain and likely no rainbows leading to a pot of gold.

Check out the five-day rain forecast for the greater Portland metro area. We increase the rain chance on St. Patrick’s Day, eventually leading to a more moisture-heavy system late Friday into Saturday. We will discuss more of the timing of each event below. Be prepared for some rain as we near the end of the week.

We will project a 20 to 30% chance for rain around Portland on Thursday. St. Patrick’s Day should warm to the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. I would expect it to be mainly dry, with clouds. If you are out near the Oregon coast, the chance for rain will be higher. There are a lot of festivities that come along with St. Patrick’s Day, so make sure to have a light rain jacket with you. If you swipe through the graphic package below, you will find the cloudcast too. I mentioned above that we won’t see many rainbows Thursday, and that is because of the clouds. You need that mixture of sunshine and showers to paint a St. Patrick’s Day rainbow in the sky. Although the rain chance is limited, the overcast conditions are likely. The aforementioned system to the north is going to offer just enough to keep us gray but mainly dry.

Let me show you where and when we may have some rain popping up in the forecast. The morning should be dry, with a shelf of clouds overhead. By lunchtime, we have a weak front clipping the Oregon coast. This may spark up some showers for Clatsop County and some of the communities extending south to Newport. This is expected to be weak, also, potentially staying further to the north. There is more of a threat for rain later in the day, as that same system starts to shift east. This could bring in some rain for the foothills of the Cascades, also at that time, droppings some light rain around Portland. Plans to get some dinner with friends and family? This would be the window where you should be ready for light rain.

After this system moves through, we will be waiting for another front that is expected to arrive on Friday. That may produce more rain, especially later in the day. By Saturday, rain is going to sweep through the valley and that will bring in some needed rain.

Let’s discuss the temperatures for Thursday, so you can have the right green-colored clothes. The morning will have a bit of a chill. Temperatures may drop to the upper 30s, even colder for central and eastern Oregon, likely in the mid to lower 30s. The afternoon will warm up to near average, which happens to be 57 degrees now for Portland. Forecast highs, as discussed above, in the mid-50s to upper 50s for the valley. Cooler temperatures for Astoria and the areas that may have a bit of rain for St. Patrick’s Day. Although a cold start for Jefferson county, afternoon highs should rebound to the mid to upper 50s too. That type of swing from the morning to afternoon is expected for a near spring day. Thursday night should bring temperatures down to the mid-40s.

We will stay away from the 30s because of the clouds that are hanging around for the day.