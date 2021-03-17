Plenty of green under blue sky Wednesday, but rain approaching

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Now’s the time that all the colors are starting to come up and the greenery around the state is looking beautiful from all the winter rain.

There’s a little extra green around the area for St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, and for those of you just wanting to be outside today, it’s the type of afternoon that should feel pretty good for all activities. We will have some high thin clouds, leading to some filtered sunshine, but it shouldn’t be enough to prevent us from seeing blue too.

Temperatures will be warming up to the upper 50s by late afternoon and early evening. With that sunset after 7:00 p.m., we will hold on to the upper 50s into the evening.

Portland, Oregon

Seaside, Oregon

Two views around mid-day show thin clouds moving in around the region, a herald of things to come; however, lower stratus clouds will not arrive until Thursday.

Meanwhile, the cherry blossoms are starting to flirt with the idea of showing off, so it would be a marvelous day to get out to the waterfront to stroll through to check out signs of spring all around.

The Oregon coast is looking sunny and calm today as well. Tranquil conditions outside but I’m sure there is enough St. Patrick’s Day celebrating to make a little noise today.

Courtesy: Becky C. Spring Flowers

Spring flowers are really starting to show up and we are getting closer to the tulips coming out and gracing the scenery around here.

Today is going to be a day for those flowers to get some sunshine, while tomorrow, the showers.

We are getting closer and closer to the first day of spring, which arrives on Saturday. It will come with a few spring showers this weekend too. It’ll feel very much like what we’ve been experiencing on and off this month.

March hasn’t really tilted one way or the other, it’s been right around the month we are accustomed to around here. We are a bit behind in the rain, so we could use some more. Fortunately, precipitation will be moving through the region the next four to five days before we look to dry out and have some potential warmer days.

A view of the visible satellite on Wednesday late morning shows very little cloud coverage for Washington and Oregon. However, there’s a very active system moving through the south today, increasing the threat for dangerous storms.

With that, I do want to bring up a serious topic on this St. Patrick’s Day. There is a high threat for severe weather to come out of the south today. Seldom does the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) issue high threats. The SPC is the same group with NOAA that looks over the Pacific Northwest (PNW) too. Today we hope for little damage and the clearest and accurate awareness to be spread across to all in those areas.

I’m bringing this up because we have a threat for local thunderstorms the next two days around the PNW, of a much lower magnitude.

Thursday, the SPC has areas of Oregon and Washington in a window for thunderstorms. Notice that ours is coming at the bottom of the scale where those today in the south are all the way to the top.

With our thunderstorm threat on Thursday, it may come with some heavy rain, wind and potential for lightning and small hail. More of a typical spring thunderstorm that we find here in Oregon.

Briefly, you can see how the rain moves in by early Thursday morning, but the threat for storms will be scattered through the day. There is a higher risk for storms on Friday, but we will have updates to that forecast tomorrow. Just be prepared for some moments in the next few days that may be a bit bumpy.