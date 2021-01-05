Plenty of moisture this winter, but how is the mountain snow faring?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Have you been up to the mountains to enjoy the snow yet? Have you been up to the mountains to see fresh snow and just had to deal with rain instead?

Before we get to that, let’s talk about what we have going on as of early January for our snow water equivalent (SWE). SWE is a way to measure the snowpack, by figuring out the amount of water. You can see that the Cascades are mostly below average for this time of the year, but not by much.

The other snow basins are right about on the money, with Harney coming in over the top in the 110-129 percent bracket and Owyhee in the upper 70s, lowest across the state. What does this mean? We are faring pretty well across the state. Obviously, we would love to see those yellow basins get the extra boost. With still a good amount of winter around, we can totally improve these numbers. It’s great to see the basins to the east doing well.

This is where our current forecast comes in!

We have more water coming our direction. A string of winter systems should bring plenty of rain and additional mountain snow, starting Tuesday night. We have been close to average for rain the last two months, with numerous opportunities for soaking rain due to multiple atmospheric rivers. A lot of the moisture is fulfilling areas of Washington too. In general, it’s pretty good for the Pacific Northwest (PNW).

However, the catch is despite the good amount of rain, it hasn’t completely translated to mountain snow, especially for Oregon. Our current forecast is reminiscent of what has been occurring most winter, snow levels aren’t dropping all that low and we are finding more rain than snow.

A succession of frontal systems are forecast to impact the Pacific Northwest over the next 7 days. Widespread rainfall totals of 3-6" are expected, while the Olympic Mountians can see 8+"😲. At higher elevations, snowfall up to and over a foot 📏 is possible over the next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/n8ogLx14UE — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 5, 2021

Check out our winter weather advisory that is in effect starting midnight through 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The heavy snow likely above 4,500 feet. That is mostly above Government Camp, although good enough for the ski resorts. We’ve had a few systems that just dump the snow up at 7,000 feet and leave the crumbs for the 5,000 elevation range. With a La Niña on hand, we are hoping for cooler temperatures with water. So far we’ve had the systems, but we haven’t quite had the arctic air.

We show the snow level forecast a lot during the winter. You can get an idea of where the temperature should be cold enough for snow compared to the elevation. It has been waving all winter, with moments up near Timberline and brief troughs below Government Camp. It’s quite possible you went up to Government Camp to enjoy a snowy day and had to deal with the rain.

Most years you can just jump in the car and take a trip up to Timberline Lodge for a nice meal and some messy snow, but we don’t have that luxury right now because of COVID-19 restrictions. This isn’t a red flag blog, this is to build a foundation to help monitor the remainder of the winter.

This next graphic is a look at the temperature around 5,000 feet or so. Oregon is situated on the far left section of the graphic where the green shade is mixed with some light blue. That is going to be warmer air moving in from the southwest with all that moisture. It allows for some impressive rain totals but it boosts our snow levels. That darker blue is right over Washington and B.C., primed for snow. This again has been similar to what we’ve seen frequently this winter. It is likely a large reason for our snow basins to be a bit below that sweet green range.

Here are two weather models to help show the snow moving in by Wednesday night. You can tell that it is much colder to the north and there will be more moisture to work with over the next 24 hours. Heavy snow for northern Washington and British Columbia, with modest totals around Oregon. If we can get those snow levels down to about 1,500 feet with more moisture, we can really start to see our season take off. For now, we’ve had enjoyable snow for the ski resorts, which is definitely a pleasure. If we continue on this track, we will have a good season. We are just waiting for colder air to arrive, which may bring some fun to the valley too.