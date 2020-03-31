Plenty of spring mountain snow with more on the way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Talk about a snowy 24 hours for the mountains. It’s just about April and we have a beautiful winter scene coming out of Government Camp and the passes.

Ski resorts are picking up more than 20 inches of snow, which would make spring skiing a dream if life wasn’t on pause right now. However, it is still awesome to look at and that snow will do good for us in the long run.

More snow for our forecast Tuesday afternoon and then we will also have more snow late in the week but snow levels will be a bit higher. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place until Tuesday evening for the Cascades. If you have to travel, be ready for snow conditions. An additional 4-6 inches is possible with isolated areas collecting more (mainly higher in elevation).

Below is a weather model depicting snowfall accumulation through Tuesday evening. The heaviest of the snow likely for the southern Cascades in Washington, but areas in Washington can pick up a good dose of snow to add on to the amounts that have already accrued.

We have a relatively strong jet guiding this system right over areas of the Oregon Cascades, with the divergence evident over Idaho. This was helping aid into the higher snow totals over the last 24 hours for the mountains with plenty of support aloft. Conditions settle a bit on Wednesday as the area of low pressure to the north moves east and the jet is pushed a bit southerly. For now, enjoy the snow from the photos! It’s pretty!