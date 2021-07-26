Plenty of summer left and this week will prove it

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The splash pads and water fountains around the Portland area are going to be real busy this week. It may be a great idea to get over to one of them on Monday!

We start off the week in the lower 60s, with temperatures just waiting to warm up for the afternoon. You’ll find the coolest package of air both in the morning and afternoon out along the Oregon coast. Tillamook starting the day in the 50s and that goes for Newport as well.

Weather models continue to overplay the morning temperatures around Pendleton, but do expect it to warm up quickly with highs breaking the 90s. Cycle to the second graphic in the slideshow below to find out the daytime highs for your community.

Weather models are all over the place for the Oregon coast, with Tillamook reaching around 70 degrees, but the central Oregon coast is having a hard time warming up. Again, weather models aren’t perfect, I would be ready for temperatures in the upper 60s on Monday in Newport.

Salem likely getting the extra boost to the lower 90s with Portland very close behind. After seeing back-to-back 91 degree days this weekend, I wouldn’t be surprised to hit 90 again in Portland to start the week. It won’t be our warmest day this week. In fact, in may be one of our “cooler” days.

Wildfire smoke still covers a large portion of the sky to the east, but we will also see clouds building up Monday as well. With moisture moving in from the south, clouds should be expected, with even a few isolated showers and thunderstorms developing during the day.

The Futurecast keeps a few spotty showers in the forecast Monday morning around 9 a.m., with likely more development later in the day. There may even be a few clouds developing in eastern Multnomah County in the morning, but I think a lot of locations stay pretty clear.

We are starting to watch that blanket of smoke move north this week, which may change our up our scene west of the Cascades later in the week. It may start to get hazy around Eugene and areas of the southern valley Monday.

I want to pull out the wind gust forecast for later in the day because there will be some testy spots and they may not be in the best locations for our wildfires. Notice the northwest wind continues to blow from the Oregon coast through the Willamette Valley. We may push the 20 mph range around Portland, but it’s not that intense.

But there are pockets of gusty conditions around the eastern Gorge and for those residing around The Dalles. However, later in the day, we may start to see some gusty conditions through Klamath, Lake, Harney, and Malheur counties to the southeast.

The Bootleg Fire may be dealing with that weather on top of the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms the next few days. With the more relaxed wind through the weekend, the increase in intensity may not come with much welcome this week. Right now, it will be a short period of time in the evening where conditions ramp up. It shouldn’t be a sustained issue through the day.

Here is a view of the Bootleg Fire zoomed in with the terrain in place. The wind was rather calm on Sunday night, blowing out of the north over the top of the terrain and then cutting more out of the west through the highway 140 corridor. The red zone is the fire perimeter and the red scale on the top of the graphic is for the wind arrows. Notice that the wind arrows were more of a shade of green on Sunday night. You can read more about the updates to the Bootleg Fire here.

All eyes are on the extended forecast, as temperatures are expected to pick on up by midweek. The same high pressure that has been holding firm most of the summer is going to extend to the west and it will climb north Wednesday. There won’t be a lot relief from the heat this week, but if you’re looking for a day that is not going to be pressing with heat, Tuesday is probably your best bet.