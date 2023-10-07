PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer heat threatens Portland’s record highs Saturday, but the fall-like rains return next week with the latest fall storm.

Summer temperatures remain this weekend across the Pacific Northwest. Slightly cooler conditions will arrive Saturday compared to Friday. Those cooler conditions won’t stop the near record high of 83°F for Oct. 7 from being tied.

Forecast highs Saturday, October 7, 2023 threaten some records across western Oregon

The warmer than average temperatures remain Saturday. This unusually dry and warmer weather pattern for October will make for comfortable conditions for all your outdoor fall activates.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s abnormally warm and dry autumn weekend conditions

Breezy conditions will remain Saturday, but will drop nearly 15 mph compared to Friday’s gusty conditions.

Easterly winds will slow from Friday, but keep temperatures above normal along the Willamette Valley

Winds will continue to slow Sunday. This comes as the Pacific Northwest prepares for its next fall storm. A cold front will bring cooler and wetter weather back to the region next week.

Portland goes from above average temperatures to below average conditions in a matter of days. Average temperatures continue to fall into the mid to upper 60s as the month of October moves forward.