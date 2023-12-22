PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a wild year of weather in the Pacific Northwest with several standout moments to revisit as 2023 comes to an end.

Western Oregon and Washington saw the typical foggy and rainy weather during the cooler months with the classic sunny and dry summer. In addition to the normal climatology of the Pacific Northwest, there were also some wild weather moments.

PNW 2023 tornadic activity

Tornadoes are typically the first thing to mind when thinking about the PNW. However, Oregon and Washington saw it’s fair share of tornadic activity in 2023. With no more than a small amount of damage to a trampel and basketball goal, the La Center, WA tornado was the talk of the town on October 11, 2023. The National Weather Service rated the weak tornado as an EF-0 with winds ranging from 65-85 mph.

Weak, EF-0 tornadoes are the most common strength of tornadoes in the Pacific Northwest. They typically occur when Oregon and Washington enters its severe weather seasons in spring and summer.

Later in the fall season, the Portland area received several reports of funnel clouds and that’s slightly higher than what’s normal for Oregon and Washington in a year.

A screenshot from a video of an apparent funnel cloud that formed near La Center, Washington on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Credit: Nathan Bruce)

Typically, Oregon and Washington should only see an average of three tornadoes for each state each year. This number has the potential to increase as more eyes and cameras are able to document these events. Tornadoes in the Pacific Northwest are nearly impossible to see on radar. KOIN 6 Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock says, “detecting something like that on radar is really hard for us to do as meteorologists. They’re so small and honestly, really hard to predict ahead of time. That’s why in the PNW it’s pretty rare to get a tornado warning ahead of time.”

Record summer heat in 2023

When it wasn’t raining, it was dry. Thankfully not so dry that wildfires burned uncontrollable, but it did get hot. “Even with our warm summer, that didn’t lead to those terrible fires,” said KOIN 6 weather forecaster Jamie Hudson.

Thankfully, no major wildfires were of note, but the record breaking heat was a stand out event of 2023. August managed to break the record for hottest average temperature in Portland.

That’s where Portland managed to climb to an average mean temperature of 75.4°F. That’s not surprising as Portland hit triple digit temperatures several times that month.

Shocking lightning views over 2023 Oregon State Fair

One of the greatest nighttime light shows across the area happened during the Oregon State Fair. Lightning stole the spotlight from Oregon State Fair guest artist, Elle King on September 2, 2023. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart said, “not only was the concert’s background an amazing lightning light show, but there was a stunning rainbow and sunset to go along with it.”

A long streak of lightning stretches across the sky during the Elle King concert at the Oregon State Fair or Sept. 2, 2023. (Photo by Josh Cozart)

Portland’s paralyzing snow of 2023

“One weather event that stands out to me is our February snowstorm that we got this year,” said KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern. She went on to say, it was an “incredible snow storm because it came after the new year and it came down all at once in a span of about a day and a half.”

So much snow fell that Portland recorded its second highest daily snowfall ever for the city with almost 11″ of snow.

Snow backs up traffic in Downtown Portland on Feb. 22, 2023. (KOIN)

Not only was the snow widespread across the Portland area, but it paralyzed the city. “We saw a lot of cars stuck on the interstate for eight plus hours. It was tough. Folks trying to get home after work. They would leave early and then we just saw that snow hammering down around the Portland metro area.”

These are just a few of the most memorable moments of 2023. As for 2024? Oregon and Washington residents need to prepare for the worst of weather, but hope for the best in 2024.