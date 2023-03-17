PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ah-choo! Allergy season arrives in Portland as drier skies and warmer temperatures return to the Pacific Northwest.

While tree allergies are already on the rise, the late winter rain and early spring showers to come may also play into how severely other pollinators impact your nose in the months to come.

Typical allergy season in Portland, Ore.

Heavy spring rains are beneficial to trees, flowers and grasses in the early growing season. A wet start to the season can lead to an extra burst in growth for plants — and that has the potential to send more pollen into the air.

Rain showers are not only beneficial to our plant life in western Oregon and Washington, but also help improve the drought and help postpone the wildfire season. Allergy sufferers may dread the rains that help produce spring pollen, but late-season rains can be beneficial to those who experience runny noses and itchy eyes.

Rain during the peak of allergy season helps clear the air of pollen and other particulates that cause irritation. The raindrops help catch pollen particulates and bring them to the ground. That helps “wash” our skies clear of the most densely packed pollen particulates. The freshly dampened vegetation also helps keep additional pollen particulates from escaping the plants’ anther.

So, early spring showers are great for keeping the drought at bay, the wildfire season delayed and jumpstarting the allergy parade. However, rain throughout the year far outweighs the cons that plague allergy sufferers.