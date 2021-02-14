TriMet limited to minimal operations; some MAX lines suspended

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Continued dangerous weather conditions have forced TriMet to cancel most of its routes and swap in shuttle buses for various MAX Lines.

The following changes are in effect until conditions approve:

MAX

–MAX Orange/Yellow Lines are suspended

–MAX Green Line is suspended

–MAX Red Line service disrupted due to winter weather. Shuttle buses serving between Gateway TC to PDX. Board MAX Blue Line for service between Rose Quarter TC and Gateway TC

–MAX Blue Line serving between Hatfield Government Center and Goose Hollow, Rose Quarter to Cleveland Ave. Shuttle buses serving between Goose Hollow and Rose Quarter

Buses

-TriMet is beginning the morning with service on 14 of our busiest bus lines. However, due to dangerous road conditions, buses may not be able to serve some sections of those lines. All buses are chained and cannot go faster than 25 mph. Buses will not be able to pull to the curb and riders will have to carefully step into the street to board.

LIFT paratransit

-LIFT service is running at reduced levels. Customers of this on-demand service for older adults and people with disabilities will be alerted if their ride is canceled.

Streetcar

-The Portland Streetcar has suspended service for the entire day Sunday.

For a full list of service alerts, visit trimet.org/alerts