PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A KOIN 6 Weather Alert remains in place Wednesday as extreme heat keeps the greater Portland area at a high risk for wildfires.

Temperatures continue to build Wednesday across western Oregon and Washington. Afternoon and evening highs will climb into the upper 90s with some locations topping out at 100 degrees. These expected temperatures will likely smash the old record of 96 degrees last set on July 5, 2015.

Record smashing heat likely Wednesday, July 5, 2023 in Portland

Some of the sun’s harsh rays may be filtered out by wildfire smoke. Canadian wildfires continue to burn, sending a layer of hazy over the Pacific Northwest gain Wednesday and likely into Thursday. Hazy skies will have very little impacts to the afternoon high forecast.

Surface smoke increases in Washington and Oregon thanks to Canadian Wildfires

The wildfire threat still remains elevated as hot temperatures continue to keep relative humidity values low. Gusty winds are possible at times with some gusts nearing 30 mph. That has the potential to spread potentially new wildfire rapidly. This latest Red Flag Warning is expected to end late Wednesday night.

If temperatures make it to 100 degrees Wednesday evening, that will be the first time Portland has seen a 100 degree temperatures since August 30, 2022.

Increased chance for heat related illnesses as temperatures near 100 degrees

Heat related illness is a growing concern for those who are exposed to the extreme temperatures Through Thursday. Staying hydrated, taking frequent breaks in the shade or in an air conditions space are ways to overcome the chance of heat related illnesses. Very little relief from the heat will be felt over the next few days as early morning lows are expected to remain in the low to mid 60s through Thursday morning.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended summery forecast

Slightly cooler conditions are expected in Portland and the in the surrounding area by this weekend. That’s where temperatures will fall to the low to mid 80s, but still above normal by nearly five degrees.