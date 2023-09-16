PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer sizzle continues Saturday as highs remain above average. Fall-like conditions return to the Portland area Sunday with cooler temperatures and clouds.

Sunny skies remain overhead Saturday as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s along the Willamette Valley. Some hazy conditions are expected as fires continue to burn across the Pacific Northwest. Smoke levels will remain higher in the atmosphere, causing very little impacts on Portland’s air quality.

Summer-like heat remains over Portland as hazy skies return Very little surface smoke expected over Portland Saturday Saturday’s hazy skies is due to high-level smoke that has no impact on Portland’s air quality

The wildfire threat remains elevated east of the Cascades Saturday due to the hot and dry weather that remains in central Oregon. Fire Weather Watches were put into place early Friday morning that go into effect throughout the weekend. That means that wildfire activity can start and spread rapidly in the conditions.

Central Oregon and Washington continue so see an elevated risk for wildfire activity this weekend

A shallow trough begins working its way into western Oregon and Washington Sunday. That’s where clouds and cooler conditions will return to the area. Sunday’s cooler weather is the start of a cooling trend expected through the rest of next week.

Cooler conditions expected over the Pacific Northwest next week as a weak trough moves near the area

Rain chances remain minimal Sunday, but increase by the middle of next week. Wednesday’s high of 72 is expected to be coolest of the week and the best chance to see rain.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s mostly dry weather forecast for the next week

Those volunteering for the SOLVE Beach-Riverside Cleanup can expect to see cooler conditions along Oregon’s coast with a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend.

A mix of sun and clouds for the Oregon coast this weekend with mild temperatures

The ‘Seaside Sandfest‘ attendees will also get to enjoy highs in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend.