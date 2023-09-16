PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer sizzle continues Saturday as highs remain above average. Fall-like conditions return to the Portland area Sunday with cooler temperatures and clouds.
Sunny skies remain overhead Saturday as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s along the Willamette Valley. Some hazy conditions are expected as fires continue to burn across the Pacific Northwest. Smoke levels will remain higher in the atmosphere, causing very little impacts on Portland’s air quality.
The wildfire threat remains elevated east of the Cascades Saturday due to the hot and dry weather that remains in central Oregon. Fire Weather Watches were put into place early Friday morning that go into effect throughout the weekend. That means that wildfire activity can start and spread rapidly in the conditions.
A shallow trough begins working its way into western Oregon and Washington Sunday. That’s where clouds and cooler conditions will return to the area. Sunday’s cooler weather is the start of a cooling trend expected through the rest of next week.
Rain chances remain minimal Sunday, but increase by the middle of next week. Wednesday’s high of 72 is expected to be coolest of the week and the best chance to see rain.
Those volunteering for the SOLVE Beach-Riverside Cleanup can expect to see cooler conditions along Oregon’s coast with a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend.
The ‘Seaside Sandfest‘ attendees will also get to enjoy highs in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend.