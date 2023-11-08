PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland area puts a pause on the precipitation Wednesday as another cold front marches closer.

Morning fog will quickly fade to lingering clouds Wednesday. A few more rays of sunshine are likely from the coast to the Cascades Wednesday as skies slowly dry and clear. Despite sunnier skies later in the day, temperatures will remain near average in the mid 50s.

The rain-free skies will last through the night Wednesday and into much of the day Thursday. Portland sees its next storm move from the Gulf of Alaska into the Pacific Northwest come Thursday evening.

Next cold front takes aim at PNW by Thursday evening

The next round of rain and cooler conditions will help to drop snow elevations to nearly 4,000 feet by Friday morning. That’s where mountain passes will see another round of snow flurries.

Snow elevations fall with next round of moisture Thursday night

Temperatures remain stable trough the end of the week. Highs will climb into the mid-50s through the weekend as another round of wet weather ramps up.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s brief break in the rain before wet weather returns by the weekend

Rain showers will remain scattered, but frequent in nature for the start of the new week.