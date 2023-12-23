PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dry skies and sunny weather returns just days before Christmas in the Pacific Northwest.

Despite dry and sunny weather returning to the area, Portland will remain cooler than days prior. Temperatures will struggle to climb into the mid-40s, but that’s where the mercury should sit this time of year.

Drier skies return to the PNW for the final time before Christmas

Clouds will begin to increase during the evening hours as Oregon and Washington prepares for its next round of rain and snow Christmas Eve.

Cooler and wetter weather is expected in Portland for Christmas Eve

Temperatures will remain near average with highs in the mid-40s. Overnight lows will continue to sit in the upper-30s to low-40s into Christmas morning with scattered showers. Widespread and heavier rain showers are possible Christmas Day with highs continuing to sit in the mid-40s.

Expected rain accumulation for western Oregon and Washington Christmas Eve

Rain accumulation will amount to a couple of hundredths of an inch by the end of the day Christmas Eve.

These colder temperatures wet weather will drop the snow elevation levels over the Mountains to nearly 3,500 ft. Sunday and Monday. Mountain pass travel will likely be slick through the weekend and during the start of next week.

Scattered showers are expected to last through much of next week as temperatures gradually begin to warm.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s soggy and cooler weather forecast

Mountain snow is still a possibility through the end of the next week despite Portland seeing above average conditions.