PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — November is typically Portland’s second rainiest month of the year, but occasionally the sun makes a surprise appearance.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures as the month of November carries on with the return of wet weather Tuesday night. Widespread sunshine will help warm temperatures into the mid-50s once again in the city with a few starry clouds and calmer winds.

Sunny skies and mild temperatures return to Portland Tuesday, November 14, 2023

The short stint of mild weather and sunny skies comes to an end at sunset Tuesday. Clouds will begin to increase late Tuesday night and Oregon and Washington’s next round of rain will follow. Rain accumulation Tuesday isn’t expected to exceed more than a couple hundredths of an inch at best.

Very little rain is expected in western Oregon and Washington Tuesday, rain returns Wednesday

These showers will linger into Wednesday morning with the heaviest of the rain falling in the early morning hours Wednesday. That will help keep Portland’s temperatures slightly on the cooler side through the end of the week. Even cooler conditions are expected by the weekend and into next week.

Western Oregon and Washington gets another round of sunshine Thursdays and Friday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended outlook this week

The second round of sunshine this week will come to an end by the weekend. That’s where a stronger fall front brings another round of cool and wet weather back to the region.