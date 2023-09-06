PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer days are numbered as cooler-than-average temperatures remain across the Pacific Northwest. This stable weather pattern will continue through the week’s end.

Mostly sunny skies will help send temperatures into the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday. A few fair-weather cumulus clouds will continue to move across the sky during the afternoon hours.

Portland sees slightly warmer and sunnier weather again Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Kids heading off to school may want to dress in layers as a cooler start to the day is expected. Early morning lows will fall into the mid-50s, but jackets will be shed by the afternoon and evening hours.

School planner calls for cooler morning lows and mild, if not warm conditions by the afternoon

Temperatures will continue to increase later in the week. Saturday will bring another round of the summer heat with highs returning to the mid-80s.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares the warmer weather trend working towards the weekend in Portland

These warmer-than-average temperatures don’t last long. A weak front will move through the area on Sunday. That will help to cool temperatures for the start of the new week. In addition to cooler conditions, cloudier skies will work their way back into the region on Sunday.