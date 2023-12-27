PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Conditions across the Portland area Wednesday are expected to be wet, windy and warmer than average — oh my!

Stronger easterly winds will help keep temperatures in the low 50s even with the rain potential increasing. Rain will begin to fall across the area Wednesday morning and that will continue through much of the day.

Rain accumulation will near a couple of hundredths of an inch to nearly a half inch of rain by the end of the day Wednesday.

Rain accumulation will near a quarter of an inch by the end of the day Wednesday, December 26, 2023

Rain showers begin to dry late Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Clouds will remain, but temperatures will sit nearly 10 degrees above average for the end of December.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares the last round of weather expected in Portland for the year

This trend continues for Portland after temperatures have sat above average for most of the month.

Despite warmer than normal conditions this December, rain has been in abundance. On average, rain accumulation has sat above average for more than three inches. The new year will likely start on a drier note, but still mild.