PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Darker days are here as the Portland metro area sees its final 6 p.m. of the year on Monday. This comes less than a week out from the end of daylight saving time.

The sun will begin setting during the 5 p.m. hour on Halloween night, but sunset times jump to 4:52 p.m. Sunday evening. This upcoming time change is when we “fall back” and gain an hour of sleep.

Earlier sunsets will continue as the northern hemisphere moves closer to the winter solstice on December 21. That’s when Portland will see its earliest sunsets days prior to the solstice with the sun setting at 4:27 p.m. After the winter solstice, growing daylight hours will build until the summer solstice on June 20, 2024.