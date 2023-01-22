PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After we saw a wintry mix start to our Saturday, we are about to really start drying out and staying dry in the Portland metro area.

By Sunday afternoon, the light rain we could see early on will taper off. Sunday morning begins with patchy fog and the clouds will stick around throughout the rest of the afternoon, before we see some break in those clouds later in the day.

Once the drying begins we will see multiple days in a row with no rain in the forecast! While looking ahead to our work week, we could also see plenty of sunbreaks come mid-week!

All in all, it’ll be a quiet week in weather with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Isolated rain showers return late in the week.